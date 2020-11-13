Salamanca council honors city’s oldest living veteran

SALAMANCA — As the Common Council held its November meeting on Veterans Day, it only seemed fitting that it began by honoring the city’s oldest living veteran.
Edward J. Mohr Jr., 98, was recognized by the council with a proclamation issued by Mayor Michael R. Smith for his service to the city and his country.
Mohr was born in Salamanca on Jan. 26, 1922, and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Forces as part of the 60th Air Depot Group, Smith said.
Serving from September 1942 to December 1945, Mohr was stationed in the South Pacific at Australia, New Guinea and Biak Island, Smith said.
“We are pleased and honored to join with his many relatives and good friends in extending our appreciation for the great service he provided for the United States and our community,” the mayor said. “On behalf of our community, we extend Mr. Mohr our best wishes for many more years of health and happiness. Mr. Mohr, thank you.”
Issuance of the proclamation was headed by councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, during the summer after learning he was the oldest living World War II veteran in the city from a story that ran in the Salamanca Press in August.
“Janet has pushed this 2 1/2 months,” Smith said. “She, and we, think you’re a heck of a guy.”
In addition to the proclamation, Koch also presented Mohr with an American Flag. She said she’s known him for many years through family, work and the community.
“He’s just an awesome man and he always has a smile on his face,” Koch said. “I knew we just had to honor him.”
After much thanks and congratulations, Mohr shared the story from when he arrived back in Salamanca after the war and got off the bus. He said a taxi driver came over to greet him, said Mohr had been gone a long time, it was great to see him and offered to drive him home.
“He took me home, I got out of the car, and he said, ‘That’ll be 35 cents, the taxi rates went up.’” Everyone in attendance burst out laughing and cheered Mohr again.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council confirmed the appointment of Cameron L. Smith, of Little Valley, as part-time building attendant at city hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Smith and Tamaycha Arce, who was approved for the same position at the council’s Oct. 28 meeting, will screen those who enter city hall with temperature checks and questionnaires.
The positions will end when the pandemic ends per Governor Cuomo lifting the state of emergency.
Next, the council approved the creation of a Human Resources Specialist position in the city. Mayor Smith said this resolution only creates the position and the next council in 2021 can fill the position with the candidate they approve.
Presently, human resources have been handled by City Comptroller Kathi Sarver and her office, which Smith said can’t continue if they want to stay on top of things.
“If you read in your packet, some of the things Kathi’s office has been quasi doing all along, but we’re going to slip behind on workplace violence training, sexual harassment training,” the mayor added. “She should be counting beans.”
The council also authorized adopting the Retention and Disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records issued pursuant to Article 57-A of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Law, and containing legal minimum retention periods for local government records.
City Clerk Tracy Chamberlain said this is a manual the city uses to properly dispose of official records and had to be approved by Dec. 31 for the state.
Finally, the council authorized the city comptroller to upgrade the city’s account software to include payroll programming from Tyler Technologies of Plano, Texas, in the amount of $12,450 with an annual maintenance cost of $2,063. Sarver said this will allow the city to do payroll in-house rather than pay an outside agency to do it and would save the city money in the long run.
