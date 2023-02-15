SALAMANCA — Mayor Sandra Magiera has announced a special meeting of the Common Council will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the conference room of the city municipal building.
The council will consider a resolution to enter executive session to conduct interviews. Action may be taken.
Additionally, Chairwoman Kylee Johnson has announced a special meeting of the Fire Commission will be held at 6:30 Thursday to review 2023-24 budget amounts for the fire department.
The council has been invited to attend this meeting, so there may be a quorum of the council present. No action will be taken.