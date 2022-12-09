City of Salamanca Municipal Building

SALAMANCA — A proposal to change the zoning of a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and East State Street from residential to commercial was shot down Wednesday by the Common Council in a 3-2 vote.

For 45 minutes before their decision, council members discussed with property owner Jake Clark and project manager Carmen Vecchiarella the proposed project to develop the parcel at 486 East State St. into a small strip mall with retail spaces.

