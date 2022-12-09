SALAMANCA — A proposal to change the zoning of a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and East State Street from residential to commercial was shot down Wednesday by the Common Council in a 3-2 vote.
For 45 minutes before their decision, council members discussed with property owner Jake Clark and project manager Carmen Vecchiarella the proposed project to develop the parcel at 486 East State St. into a small strip mall with retail spaces.
To move forward, the city would have to OK a local law amending the zoning law to change the classification of the property from R1 Single Family Residential to B3 Neighborhood Commercial first.
“You’re not approving plans or what they’re building there. You’re only voting to re-zone the property so they possibly could build there,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera at the start of the meeting. “That would be up to the planning board and the county planning board to accept their plans once they’re done.”
Council members John “Jack” Hill (Ward 1), Barry Smith (Ward 3) and Paul Myers (Ward 4) voted against the resolution, citing concerns with traffic safety, accusations of spot zoning and the possibility of a marijuana dispensary renting one of the spaces.
Council members Kylee Johnson (Ward 2) and Janet Koch (Ward 5) voted in favor of the proposition, saying new business opportunities would benefit that section of the city as long as the traffic conditions on Conrath and East State streets would not worsen.
“It’s already a commercial area, and it’s our main attraction from Route 219,” Koch said.
Clark said the plan was to construct the building and parking lot so customers could only enter and exit onto Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare bringing Route 219 into the city, with no parking or driveways on Conrath or East State.
“I like the idea that they’re not going to use Conrath, that’s the big thing,” Johnson said. “And that they’re not going to use State Street, that’s another plus.”
When questioned about the possibility of a cannabis dispensary occupying one of the building’s spaces, Clark said he cannot confirm if one would or would not rent a space. He reiterated that the council’s decision was only changing the lot’s zoning from residential to commercial, not dictating what business should operate on it.
“We plan on putting up these retail locations. I don’t know who is going to get them,” he added.
Both Myers and Hill said rezoning the one parcel could create a domino effect of other property owners wanting their lots to become commercial, fearing accusations of spot zoning.
“You can say what you want, you’re going to have a dispensary in there,” Hill said. “I am not going to tell my neighbor he can’t have one and you can have one. I will not re-zone for a dispensary.”
“I like the idea of the building,” Myers added. “What I don’t like is the idea of another dispensary a couple hundred yards away from the elementary school.” The lot is more than the state-required 500 feet away from Prospect Elementary School and about a five-minute walk.
“I do like the idea of bringing in new businesses. I think that area needs new businesses,” Johnson said. “Am I crazy for more dispensaries that close to school? Not particularly, but new businesses could bring more people into our area which could benefit the community.”
Koch said the change would not be spot zoning since the lot is at the corner of a main highway and across the street from another business, Antone’s gas station at 101 Central Ave. She also noted the former Beagle’s Hotel and Hairmaxx operated for decades next to Antone’s on East State Street.
“You go to our other end of town, at one time those weren’t businesses. Somebody approached the council and said they’d like to put a business in,” Koch said. “There is already a business right next to it. It’s not like there’s four houses and they’re taking the first step.”
Smith continued to express concerns for traffic and pedestrian safety with additional vehicles pulling off and onto Central Avenue. He suggested seeing a plan for what the driveway and traffic impact would be, as well as better signage and crosswalks, before reconsidering.
“I like to have the information and know what’s going on and how we can make it better,” he said. “I know their buildings are nice and they do a great job. My concern is the safety.”
Magiera said the last traffic study on Central was conducted in 2010 following a fatal accident at the intersection with East State. She said a new study could be ordered through the state DOT, but it may be a year or two before it’s done.
Clark said they’re also in the process of acquiring the lot at 77 Central Ave. directly south of 486 East State St. If the county approves combining the two lots, there would be more space for parking and appropriate placement of driveways if a business were to be built there.
Although the resolution to change the zoning was denied Wednesday, a resolution with the same wording could be brought before the council again for reconsideration in the future.