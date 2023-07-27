Salamanca council cracking down on businesses in residential zones

SALAMANCA — With no guidance from New York state regarding marijuana dispensaries, city officials are looking at reinforcing their zoning laws as another way to crack down on illegal business.
Mayor Sandra Magiera and the Common Council expressed their frustrations Wednesday with the number of businesses illegally operating out of homes or other non-commercial sites. They agreed a new focus on shutting down businesses that didn’t follow the proper procedures to open in the first place could be a solution.
They said the laws already exist and would apply to all businesses operating outside of commercial zones that didn’t open through the proper process, not just dispensaries.
Magiera the decision is not meant to pick on people or start trouble but to make sure the city is following through on its own laws.
“All businesses that are opened should be zoned for commercial or they should not be opened up at all,” she said. “They have to follow our zoning laws in the city. This goes for any type of business.”
Magiera said any business owner can visit the assessor’s office and go through the process of setting up a zoning board hearing to change the zoning for an individual’s property or try to acquire a special use permit. “But then you have to prove you’re either making the product you’re trying to sell or offering a service,” she added.
The assessor’s office has maps that classify each property as a commercial, residential or other zone that property owners can see would work for a business. Councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, said the goal is to avoid spot zoning, such as permitting a home off a main thoroughfare to become a commercial property while there are only other residences around it.
In the meantime, when an officer comes with a letter telling the owner to shut down their business or move it to a commercial space, Magiera said that’s what’s going to happen.
Councilman John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, said the zoning laws that apply to this issue have been in effect for decades and it’s just a matter of enforcing them. He said the council believed the state would have had all the cannabis regulations in place by now, which is why many businesses weren’t shut down during the past two years since marijuana has been legal.
“Right now, it’s getting out of hand as far as I’m concerned,” he added. “I say we’re going to start going by the book.”
Councilman Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, agreed, adding that the council isn’t saying people can’t have their businesses but they have to go through the correct legal process to open them.
“If we just follow the procedure that’s there and see if it’s allowed in what the laws say, there’s no problem,” he said. “And that goes for any type of business.”
A member of the public asked how the zoning laws apply to enrolled Senecas if they’re operating a business on Nation territory. The council explained that the city laws do apply to any individual business owner whether an enrolled Seneca or not, but would not necessarily apply to a Nation-owned property.
“And a lot of the (Seneca) businesses have done that,” Magiera added. “They’ve all gone through the city to have the proper zoning, the building plans, everything.”
Koch said when marijuana first became legal in New York, some residential businesses began going through the zoning process but ultimately stopped when told to hold off in anticipation of the state regulations that have yet to go into effect.
Another question regarding people selling products out of an RV parked on private property — similar to having a food truck for an event — did not have a clear answer. Magiera said the city has a law forbidding selling anything out of an RV, but some of the vehicles or trailers parked in the city may not classify as an RV if it’s been renovated.
Regarding commercial sites, Dennis Hensel, General Manager of the Board of Public Utilities, said they would require a back-flow prevention device to be installed on the building’s water source so nothing can go into the city’s water system.
The city assessor’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact City Assessor Cindi Franklin at cfranklin@salmun.com or call (716) 945-3922.