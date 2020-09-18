Salamanca council approves restroom, ditch project at Highland Ave Playground

SALAMANCA — The third phase of the city’s ongoing improvements at Highland Avenue Playground were given the green light by the Common Council at its latest regular meeting Sept. 9.
At the meeting, the council accepted the sole bid of $35,963 from Bob Cummins Construction, of Bradford, Pa., for a storm ditch fill-in and installation of a storm pipe along the south side of the playground.
“It’s covered under the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant,” said Mayor Michael R. Smith. “It should finish off the very nice appearance of the Highland playground.”
Earlier this summer, the city received a $100,000 grant from the Wilson Foundation to help pay for filling in the ditch as well as installing a permanent restroom.
The ditch previously separated the playground from the new parking lot at the end of Great Valley Street. Council member Sandy Magiera, D-Ward 4, said kids won’t have to jump the ditch to get to the playground anymore.
The council also accepted the sole bid of $48,320 from Lakelands Concrete Products, Inc. of Lima for the purchase and installation of a new restroom facility at the playground.
“For those who don’t know, they’re the ones who put in the restrooms in the state park and also Springville and even Jamestown,” said council member Michael Lonto (R-Ward 3). “They know what they’re doing, and we’re really blessed to have someone who knows what they’re going to do.”
It was noted that this portion of the project is also covered under the Wilson Foundation grant. Smith said there is about $15,000 left in the grant that could be used for smaller upkeep expenses at the playground.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved the appointment of Thomas Southwick, of Salamanca, to permanent full-time firefighter contingent on him passing the physical agility test along with a one-year probationary period, effective Oct. 10.
It was noted that Southwick would fill the position of Levi Wright, who resigned.
The council also authorized city comptroller Kathleen Sarver and city clerk Tracy Chamberlain to attend the annual NY Conference of Mayors Virtual Fall Training on Sept. 22-24 at the cost of $99 each.
“I think for $100 it helps develop our staff,” Smith said. “Tracy, as the relatively new city clerk, still hasn’t been to a training. I thought for $100 it was money well spent.”
Council member Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) voted down the resolution, citing the council’s decision in 2019 to not send employees to non-mandatory trainings with the city’s current financial situation.
“I realized it’s cost savings, but if we don’t let our policemen and firemen go unless it’s mandatory, that’s why I question it here,” she said.
The other four council members approved the resolution despite the trainings being non-mandatory.
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)