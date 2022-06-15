SALAMANCA — Nearly 40 properties formerly owned by the city of Salamanca have been sold to the respective highest bidders after the tax foreclosure auction held May 21.
At the Salamanca Common Council’s regular meeting June 8, the council officially approved the sales, which were comprised of 38 separate parcels with several sold as one unit for 29 individual transactions.
In total, $78,080 was paid for the properties.
Included in the sale were seven addresses with homes on them at 233 Highland Ave., 420 Front Ave., 338 E. State St., 29 State Park Ave., 15 Front Ave., 81 Division St. and 117 Wilson St. The rest of the sold properties were vacant lots.
Before approving the sales, the council discussed whether or not to accept some of the bids due to outstanding questions from some council members.
Mayor Sandra Magiera asked about selling the five vacant lots sold as one unit on portions of East State and West State streets at the top of Mount View to Jody Peterson. Because the city is rebuilding the retention wall after carving out a couple feet of earth to widen the street, there is no sidewalk for those properties.
“I don’t know what he intends to put there, so we might have to put a sidewalk back up there if he decides to build,” the mayor said. “I don’t know if that’s something we should not allow to be sold, or go ahead and sell it and see what he’s going to do with it.”
Council members said it would be difficult to access the properties to build on due to the walls and parking lots on either side. Whether Peterson decides to build or log or something else it isn’t the city’s concern when the lots are sold as-is, they decided.
The mayor also noted one individual who purchased seven properties at the auction owns a number of other properties in the city that have not been taken care of and has received notices about property maintenance from the code enforcement officer.
The council ultimately decided to approve all sales.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council’s program to help residents in need of financial support for the annual citywide clean-up week has been a resounding success.
At the June 8 meeting, Barry Smith, I-Ward 3, said donations to cover about 25 homes had been accepted. About 450 homes had signed up to take part in the clean-up, the first one since 2019 due to the pandemic.
However, on June 9, the program received an anonymous donation of $1,000 that will cover another 25 homes, Smith later told the Press.
“I want to thank all the people who donated. It’s been extremely successful,” he said. “A couple of kinks here and there, but we’re working on it. Next year will be even better.”