Salamanca council approves $77K for 2 new playgrounds

New equipment proposed for the Pine Street playground in Salamanca, one of two playground projects planned by the city for next spring.

 Denzak Recreational Design & Supply image

SALAMANCA — The push to update playgrounds with state-of-the-art equipment continues in the Salamanca community.

The Common Council Wednesday approved purchasing $77,232.38 worth of equipment from Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. of Monett, Mo., for the Pine Street and Elm Street playgrounds.

