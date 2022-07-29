SALAMANCA — The push to update playgrounds with state-of-the-art equipment continues in the Salamanca community.
The Common Council Wednesday approved purchasing $77,232.38 worth of equipment from Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. of Monett, Mo., for the Pine Street and Elm Street playgrounds.
“We did not get the Garmin Family Foundation Grant, which is the one we applied for,” said Sandi Brundage, grant administrator and youth bureau director. “But we did budget the money in our budget so we still are covered.”
The new Pine Street playground would include four swings, a slide and three different climbing structures for $38,100.23. The Elm Street playground would include four swings, a slide and three different climbing structures for $39,132.15. Both parks are aimed at the 5-12 age group.
“I’d like to say thank you to Sandi. She’s done an awful lot of work in getting this put together and coordinating everybody,” said council member Barry Smith, I-Ward 3. “It’s very important to get this done. The kids need good playgrounds, and I’m glad we’re able to do that.”
During the July 18 Recreation Commission meeting, Brundage said both projects would be completed through community builds in the spring. It was suggested to have the Department of Public Works staff remove the old playground equipment in late fall.
The commission also discussed the possibility of adding parking to the Elm Street playground as well as replacing the basketball courts at both playgrounds. With estimates of $8,800 for the courts and $3,250 for the hoops, the commission decided it was too great an expense for this year but could be budgeted for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
On Tuesday, the Salamanca Board of Education approved the design of a new playground for Veterans Memorial Park. In 2016, the school district installed new a playground at Seneca Intermediate School. Meanwhile, since 2010, new equipment has been installed at the city’s School Street, Erie Street, Crowley Park and Highland Avenue playgrounds.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council authorized applying for a $1,000 Fraser Mini-grant from the United Way toward the purchase of a drone for the city fire department.
The drone would be the second for the city after one already in use with the police department that’s shared with the firefighters.
Brundage said the city now has five firefighters who have been trained in drone flying through the school. Because the fire department’s service area is larger than the police department, the firefighters may need the drone when the police don’t, she noted.
“What if the person who has the drone at the P.D. is off? What if it’s not charged?” she said. “In the interest of public safety, knowing they can raise part of the funds and the grant can cover the rest, (Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant) asked if we could at least apply and see if we get the funds and progress forward.”
Code Enforcement Officer Brandon Smith said there’s no guarantee a drone won’t be in need of a software update as soon as it’s turned on and it’s impossible to tell when an update will pop up.
“If we have two, chances are we have a lot better shot of making sure that at least one is useable,” he said. “You could take the old battery out and put the next battery in and all of a sudden there’s an update and you’re down again.”
“‘Better safe than sorry’ is the underlying message of this,” Brundage added.