Salamanca council approves $245K in property auction sales

SALAMANCA — More than 30 properties formerly owned by the city of Salamanca have been sold to the respective highest bidders after the tax foreclosure auction held June 17.
At the Salamanca Common Council’s regular meeting Wednesday, the council officially approved the sales, which were comprised of 44 separate parcels with several sold as one unit for 31 individual transactions.
In total, $245,600 was paid for the properties.
Included in the sale were seven addresses with homes on them 40 Conrath Ave., 126 Division St., 193 Elm St., 356 Front Ave., 420 Front Ave., 51 High St. and 726 Wildwood Ave. The rest of the sold properties were vacant lots.
Before approving the sales, the council discussed whether or not to accept some of the bids due to outstanding questions from some council members.
Mike Reed, I-Ward, who ultimately vote against the resolution, said he didn’t agree with some of the properties with homes on them being sold since the council discussed taking them off the auction for demolition.
“I think our concern was a couple of them are not reparable and they would just lay dormant,” Reed said. He said the rear of 193 Elm St. was burned out, according to the code enforcement officer, and 420 Front Ave. was also expected to be torn down. “I would agree, with the exception of those two properties.”
“There was talk of it, but the council never said anything before the auction,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera. “It was not done by resolution to have those pulled.”
Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, said when people bid on a property, it’s with the understanding that the homes are sold as-is regardless of the condition and the buyers should be aware of the home’s condition.
Kylee Johnson, D-Ward 2, said the council should remember to take off properties they don’t want to be sold at the 2024 auction, but they should sell everything as-is this year.
“The biggest issue I has is the residents are complaining about the houses that are all junk and boarded up,” Reed said. “And if we have the opportunity to limit that, I think we should.”
“I agree, I think we should have looked at these a little further before we announced,” said Janet Koch, D-Ward 5. “Next year, going forward, we take a look at them and tear them down.”
A property at 235 Main St. that sold for $100,000 is one Mageria said she also thought should have been pulled before the auction because it has a warehouse on it that is unable to be insured due to its condition.
“Some of these might be brought up again next year,” the mayor added. “Two of them weren’t paid for last year when they were sold and were brought back on this year. Every year that they sit there they get worse.”
If some of the properties in question aren’t officially sold after 30 days, Magiera said the council could discuss the possibility of demolishing them this year and not putting them back up for auction.