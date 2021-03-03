SALAMANCA — A public hearing over the city’s tentative $10.2 million 2021-22 budget included nearly 40 minutes of comments and discussion from the Common Council and Salamanca citizens over the 20% cut to funding for the library.
During its regular meeting Feb. 24, the council officially adopted the $10.2 million budget — down more than $200,000 from the budget passed in 2020. The budget includes raising $963,725 by taxes at a rate of $63.78 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The budget also includes 2% non-union increases, as contained in the budgeted amounts, and also longevity amounts for non-union employees according to the terms of the adopted non-union personnel agreement and also the amounts outlined in the current union agreements.
During the public hearing, library manager Jennifer Stickles addressed the council, questioning why the council decided to cut $48,000 — about 20% — from their contribution to the library when other departments had smaller cuts, percentage wise.
Stickles said the library’s spending for new books would be cut in half, their audio/visual media spending would be reduced by nearly two-thirds and programming spending would be reduced by 60%. She said every line in their budget had to be cut, except for utility costs, in order to reduce it $48,000.
“In an average year, we have 24,000 visits to the library. People come for programs, to check out materials, to use our computers, to make copies, send faxes, etc.,” she said. “The library matters to these people and it should matter more to the council, but we are receiving the largest percentage budget cut out of any other area the city funds.”
Mayor Sandra Magiera said some city departments that saw increases were due to pay increases according to union contracts, which the city can’t go against. In the other areas of the budget, councilwoman Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) said they went line by line and made significant cuts to each department.
Comptroller Kathi Sarver said because other city departments have larger budgets than the library, a similar dollar amount cut would show up as a smaller percentage. Councilman Paul Myers (D-Ward 4) said the police department’s original budget was cut by about $250,000, but it shows up as a smaller percentage.
City resident Lauren Law expressed her displeasure with the cuts to the library, noting the wide reach the library can have for every demographic of the community. She said the opportunities the library offers for free can have as much of an impact on people than any other city department.
“I’ve made a lot of use of the library, and I’d like to make a lot more use of the library,” Law said. “But your decision will have an impact on what’s available to me now, so I hope you’ll reconsider.”
Library board president Tim Baird addressed a comment made at a previous council meeting that the city’s funds for the library equals about 30% of the taxes the city raises. He said the library’s budget shouldn’t be compared to the tax levy but to the city budget overall, of which the library only makes up about 2 percent.
“I do know the impact the libraries have and I do appreciate them,” said councilman Barry Smith (I-Ward 3). “Understanding all that, we still have a budget we have to follow that we have to try to find the money for.”
Some council members suggested the library look into fundraising options to help makeup the shortfall. Stickles said the library does have a couple ways in which a small amount is raised, but an independent library friends group would have to be created to hold fundraisers and donate money on the library’s behalf.
City resident David Shongo Jr. expressed interest in helping form a friends group. “I thought there was a friends group because the Seneca Nation already has a friends group,” he said. “Do they raise a bunch of money? Some years better than others, but it’s something.”
Councilman John “Jack” Hill said if the casino compact dispute is resolved and the city receives the owed funds from the state, the council will revisit the budget cuts, but at this time he stands by the budget as is.
“I think every one of us here feel bad that we have to cut budgets,” he said. “But I don’t think the library is going to close down because we cut their budget. You might have to go at different hours, but we’ll get through this.”
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)