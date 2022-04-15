SALAMANCA — The true, giving nature of the Salamanca community recently shined through when they collected much-needed items to send to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Susan Schnaufer, district computer technology coach at the Salamanca City Central School District, saw some information about the drive organized by Ukrainians of Buffalo, a Cheektowaga group that provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
When Schnaufer read that Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg was one of 17 collection sites in Western New York, she contacted her daughter who is a nurse at the facility for more details.
Schnaufer said she decided to spread the word and posted the information on her Facebook page the last weekend of March. Then, city Councilman Barry Smith caught wind of it.
“By March 30, Barry had made arrangements with the city for city hall to be a drop-off point. Within a week, the Salamanca residents had donated enough items to fill my pickup truck — the bed and the back seat,” she said.
Schnaufer said the information was mostly spread by word-of-mouth, a flyer and Facebook. People stopped at city hall and dropped off the items.
According to Schnaufer, she was shocked when she saw how much had been donated when she went to city hall. They filled up her pickup truck, inside and out, with all kinds of things including cat and dog food, dog biscuits, homemade blankets, homemade booties and gloves, work gloves, diapers and personal care products. She said the West Gate Hotel donated six boxes of trial-size soaps, shampoos, conditioners and other toiletries.
One generous person affixed a heart-felt message to a box that read: “For the brave and most wonderful people of Ukraine. You and your president are a true inspiration to the world! God bless you.”
“It was just amazing to see the stuff that had been collected in one week. There was so much that it was overwhelming,” Schnaufer said. “A few members of the police department helped me load it.”
Donations were accepted at city hall until April 6. The following day, Schnaufer headed to Hamburg with a pickup truck loaded with goods for the people of Ukraine. She said the people waiting at Autumn View to help her unload were thrilled to see what she had brought with her.
“I guess, on April 13, they were going to be driving all the supplies up to the Ukrainian group based in Cheektowaga. Then it will get packed up and sent to their association in Poland that is helping to provide supplies for the Ukrainians,” she said.
Schnaufer said it was really amazing how the people of Salamanca came through and what they did. She’s glad they were able to help out the Ukrainian people, at least a little bit.
“I did nothing but share a post, create a flier and drive the donations up,” she said.
The Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation (UAFF) is an IRS recognized 501©(3) non-profit charity. UAFF has partnered with the PayPal Giving Fund to accept online donations to provide Humanitarian and Medical Aid to War Victims in Ukraine. For more information about the charity and how to make a donation, either items or monetary, visit online at ukrainiansofbuffalo.com.