SALAMANCA — In appreciation of their accomplishments, seniors in the Salamanca High School Class of 2021 were honored Sunday with a parade down Main and Broad streets to Veterans Memorial Park.
Escorted by the City of Salamanca police and fire departments, Kill Buck Fire Department, Seneca Nation Marshals, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Seneca Fire Allegany Territory, the graduates were driven around the new multi-sport facility at the park where they were handed balloons and words of congratulations and encouragement written by the mayor and five members of the Common Council.
Principal Chris Siebert, Assistant Principal Lynnette Magiera and Superintendent Robert Breidenstein also took part. The announcer for the parade was Levi Sponeybarger.