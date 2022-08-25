Salamanca Municipal Building

City of Salamanca Municipal Center on Wildwood Avenue.

 OTH file photo

SALAMANCA — Kathi Sarver, who for nearly a decade had worked as the city of Salamanca’s comptroller, has resigned.

The Common Council in a special session Wednesday unanimously voted to appoint Bob Earley as acting comptroller, effective immediately.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social