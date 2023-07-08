SALAMANCA — The more than yearlong process to bring a revised city charter to the voters of Salamanca is in its final stretch.
Following one last review by the charter commission and an OK from the city attorney, the updated charter will be sent to the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections to get it on the election ballot in November for voter approval.
Mayor Sandy Magiera said the commission has gone through the charter page by page — some sections two or more times — and brought it into the 21st century. As each section was completed, she said they were sent to city attorney Jeff Swiatek to look over in case of any questions or concerns.
The commission has met monthly since April 2022 with its next and possibly final meeting on July 17.
“If there’s anything else that we have left, (Swiatek) is going to be there that night so we can take care of it and get it straightened out,” the mayor said. “Everything should be in order, hopefully.”
Although an entire overhaul had never been done before, the city has twice updated the charter by including all the policies and local laws that had been introduced over the years — once in 1997 and most recently in 2022 as part of this process.
“I think everybody is happy with it, and probably glad that it’s nearing the end, but it’s something that needed to be done and we all understood that,” Magiera said. “Getting going in the beginning was rough, but then we all took a section and met with that department person and worked on it that way.”
Big-picture changes popped up from the beginning and were changed on nearly every page — such as referring to city employees and officials as “he or she” or “them” as opposed to just “he” as originally done.
As a booming railroad town in the first half of the 20th century, nearly every section had references to the railroad companies and how the police and fire departments operated with them. While the train still passes through the city occasionally, a section on aviation for an airport was completely taken out.
Some of the commission members’ favorite inclusions were “fence viewers” who were paid by the city to look over fences to see what’s going on, fire wagons being pulled by horses and city council members being arrested for not attending meetings.
Once the revised charter is finalized, Magiera said she expects it to be loaded onto the city website for the public to look at with the opportunity to see the previous charter, what was changed and what the new charter looks like.
Meanwhile, the Common Council will have to create and approve a resolution of what they want on the ballot voting for or against implementing the revised charter.
“And then after that, we just wait and hope it passes,” the mayor said. “Then we would send it off to General Code to do the printing. That’s who did it before.”
However, if the proposed revised charter is voted down, the current commission would have to be dissolved. If the city council wants to try again, a new commission would have to be created, re-starting the process with the next vote set for 2025 at the earliest.
If it does pass, and the city has a new, freshly printed charter to go by with all the latest policies and local laws included, Magiera said it’ll be up to future administrations and councils to make sure it continues to be updated.
“Because it’s not just the charter. There’s other policies we’re working on that have been neglected and not updated over the years,” she said. “Laws have changed, things have changed in general, so you have to make sure everything is kept up to date from now on.”
According to New York state guidelines, if the proposed local law amending or revising the charter receives the majority of the votes cast in the referendum, it is adopted, and the new charter or charter changes will be in effect as provided in the proposal, which Magiera said they could set for any date or immediately upon approval.