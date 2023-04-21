SALAMANCA — The end is in sight for the Salamanca charter commission.
After a year of going through the city charter page by page for a complete overhaul for the first time in the city’s 110-year history, commission members are close to presenting a revised budget to the public.
If all goes to schedule, city residents will vote on adopting the revised charter on Election Day this November.
“We went through every single page and corrected what we thought needed it, and hopefully we did a good job at it,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera.
Magiera said the former city attorney provided her some recommendations for the betterment of the city when she took office and he left the position, one of which was tackling the outdated charter.
“I looked into it to see what could be done,” she said. “There were different ways to do it but we formed a committee by mayoral appointment. Some of them came to me who wanted to be on it.”
Magiera said each person on the commission took a section of the charter, usually one a member already has some knowledge on or interest in. The person would discuss their section with the city department head and then bring it back to the commission to go over which portions can still apply, what needed to be updated and what could be removed.
“It was a very hard read,” said Heather Jackson, a fire commission member. “It’s not user-friendly at all.”
Although an entire overhaul had never been done before, the city has twice updated the charter by including all the policies and local laws that had been introduced over the years — once in 1997 and most recently in 2022 as part of this process.
“A lot of us, including council people and me, as the mayor, never read the complete thing,” Magiera said. “I’ve read portions of it when things have come up.”
Big-picture changes popped up from the beginning and were changed on nearly every page — such as referring to city employees and officials as “he or she” or “them” as opposed to just “he” as originally done.
“There are provisions in this that go back to when (the villages) were merged and the creation of the city, and there’s some of the craziest things you’ve ever heard of,” said Lindley Pryor, a planning board member. “It needed a little updating, to say the least.”
Some of the members’ favorite inclusions were fence viewers who were paid by the city to look over fences to see what’s going on, fire wagons being pulled by horses and city council members being arrested for not attending meetings.
“There was a lot in there just about telling people how to build the roads,” said Pryor, who handled the Department of Public Works sections.
Several portions of each section of the charter have become obsolete simply due to laws and regulations by the county and state that supersede it. Nearly two full pages pertaining to city elections and canvassing of votes had to be deleted with a single new sentence added: “The Board of Elections handles this as governed by New York State Election Law.”
“A lot of things were taken out like a city civil engineer, which we bid out now,” said Barry Smith, a common council member. “So that whole section was removed since it doesn’t apply anymore, like the election laws.”
As a booming railroad town in the first half of the 20th century, nearly every section had references to the railroad companies and how the police and fire departments operated with them. While the train still passes through the city occasionally, a section on aviation for an airport was completely taken out.
“One hundred years from now another committee could be looking this and saying, ‘What the hell were they thinking?’” Pryor joked about the current commission’s decisions.
The commission has met monthly since April 2022 with one more meeting planned in May to go over the entire revised charter one more time before sending it off to the city attorney in June.
“We’ve been thoughtful as a charter group and do take it seriously,” said Kathi Gimbrone, a library board member. “We joke around and get off on tangents … but we do care. We choose to stay and live in the city.”
Before it appears on the ballot for approval, the Common Council will hold a public hearing after the council members look it over, likely in July, and send it to the county Board of Elections no later than Aug. 7.
City clerk Tracy Chamberlain said she’s hoping to upload the entire charter to the city’s webpage — one showing all the changes made and one final version — for the public to access online before the November vote.
The charter commission can only exist for a two-year period, being formed before one general election and providing a charter to be voted on by the following election. If the proposed charter is voted down, the current commission would have to be dissolved and a new one created, re-starting the process.