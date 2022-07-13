SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education held its annual reorganizational meeting Tuesday night, electing and appointing officers and welcoming two new board members and the district’s new superintendent.
Board members Tadd Rider and Donald “Flip” White were elected to the board at the May 17 vote, officially taking their oaths the following day as to fill out the terms unfilled due to two board members resigning earlier in the year. Rider will serve a five-year term with his seat expiring June 30, 2027. White will serve a one-year term with his seat expiring on June 30, 2023.
“I’m happy to be here,” Rider said. “I’m still learning. It’s amazing how much stuff there is to try to grasp when you’re first in this position. Every time you think you have an answer to something, it just turns into another question. We’re getting there and I look forward to it.”
White echoed Rider’s comments, saying there is a lot of information distributed to the board members and he has to stay on his toes.
“I’ve really enjoyed it thus far,” he added. “It’s quite a learning curve with all that information, but I’m having a good time.”
Theresa Ray was reelected to the position of board president. She has held the position of board president since 2015 and has been a board member since 2009, when she originally began serving as vice president.
“I thank my colleagues for electing me to be the president yet again. I do take pride in it,” Ray said.
Kerry John was reelected as the board’s vice president for the second year in a row. He has been a board member since 2015.
“It really means a lot. I think these are important roles Theresa and I have been filling,” John said. “There’s a little bit of extra work when we’re the officers, but it’s important work. It’s all important. I appreciate you guys having the confidence in me to elect me vice president.”
“I think Kerry and I are like the Dynamic Duo here,” Ray added. “We don’t always see eye to eye, but we always come out with the same priority which is what’s best for the district and what’s best for the kids. I appreciate everybody supporting us.”
Dr. Mark Beehler was also sworn in as the new district superintendent in his first board meeting in the role. Beehler previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent and later deputy superintendent since 2015.
“Congratulations to President Ray and Vice President John on their leadership positions,” he said. “I look forward to working with you and the rest of the school board to improve teaching, learning and relationship throughout the Salamanca community.”
The new board members, board officers and district superintendent were sworn into their positions by Janet Koch, district clerk.