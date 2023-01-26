Salamanca BoE gives OK to fourth round of property purchases

SALAMANCA — The possibility for a fourth round of property acquisitions in as many years by the Salamanca City Central School District near and around the Iroquois Drive campus is one step closer toward a potential vote.
The Board of Education Tuesday unanimously approved several resolutions giving the OK for the district to pursue acquiring seven parcels on Front Avenue, Fern Avenue and Center Street near the track and field athletic complex.
A proposition for the district to purchase the properties for a combined total of $355,000 plus any underlying Seneca Nation lease payments will be on the ballot for a special March 21 vote in the Salamanca High School gymnasium.
In one resolution approved by the board, the district believes it to be necessary and appropriate to purchase the seven particular parcels because it is concerned with the need to provide safe and appropriate educational, transportation and athletic/recreational facilities and resources for the students and employees of the district and other persons utilizing district-owned properties and facilities.
The next phase of the district’s ongoing capital project pertains to renovations at the track and field, soccer field, tennis courts, softball field and football practice field, all located near Fern and Front avenues. The need for a new bus garage, presently located on Front Avenue next to the athletic facilities, has also been discussed for a future capital project.
Proposed purchase costs for the parcels are $90,000 for one parcel of vacant land on Front Avenue and two parcels of vacant land on Fern Avenue; a parcel at 679 Front Ave. for $80,000; an unnumbered parcel on Fern Avenue for $75,000; the rear portion of the parcel at 168 Center St. for $70,000; and a parcel at 2 Fern Ave. for $40,000.
“What would normally happen is we would have to do an environmental study,” said Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent. “Because we aren’t designating what we are going to use this space for yet, we do not have to go through that study.”
During the district’s 2020 budget vote, voters approved the acquisition of two properties and the lease of a third on Fern and Front avenues for about $131,000 for future renovations at the Iroquois Drive campus and Veterans Memorial Park.
The school board later approved the acquisition of three parcels and lease of a fourth in early 2021 with voters approving the $200,000 purchase that March. Three of the properties were adjacent to the track and field and the fourth was near the Front Avenue entrance to Vets Park.
A third round of property acquisitions were approved by the school board in late 2021 with voters approving the $221,000 purchases in December. All four properties were located along Hoy Street and border Vets Park and could be used for parking, site work and other amenity upgrades to the park in a future project, officials said at the time.
This latest vote will be held Tuesday, March 21 from noon to 9 p.m. in the high school gym.