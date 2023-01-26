Salamanca BoE gives OK to fourth round of property purchases

This birds-eye view of the Salamanca school district’s Iroquois Drive campus shows what’s being planned for Phase 4 of its ongoing capital project. A proposition to acquire seven parcels of property along the west side of Fern Avenue (on the far left of image) will be on the ballot for a special vote March 21.

 Graphic provided

SALAMANCA — The possibility for a fourth round of property acquisitions in as many years by the Salamanca City Central School District near and around the Iroquois Drive campus is one step closer toward a potential vote.

The Board of Education Tuesday unanimously approved several resolutions giving the OK for the district to pursue acquiring seven parcels on Front Avenue, Fern Avenue and Center Street near the track and field athletic complex.

