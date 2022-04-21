SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education has approved a tentative $47.43 million budget with no change in the tax levy for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
For the fifth year in a row, the school board approved a $250,000 tax levy. The proposed budget, approved by the board Tuesday, will be voted on by district residents May 17.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operation, presented the finalized budget to the board Tuesday before its final approval. She said the $47.43 million budget is about a half-percent decrease from the 2021-22 budget.
The tax levy holding steady at $250,000 again is a stark difference from the $3.43 million levy in 2013, a roughly 92 percent reduction.
“This year, we could have charged an additional $8,470 in taxes if we wanted to based on the 2 percent tax cap calculation, which is ridiculous,” Magara said.
For expenditures, more than half of the budget — $24.58 million — goes toward instruction, including staffing, professional development, materials and supplies and other educational expenses, Magara said. With that is about $9.9 million in benefits, which is about 21% of the budget.
“Insurance alone is up about 10 percent,” she said. “Due to (benefits) in addition to the fact that the nine people who are retiring have quite a number of unused sick and vacation days that we need to pay out in addition to the retirement, those really pushed the numbers up.”
Administration, facilities and transportation services are at about $3.1 million, $3.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively.
“As with everybody in their personal lives, water, electric and gas are going up, and we also have more facilities to take care of now,” Magara said.
While debt services have increased about $400,000 to $3.32 million, transfers from reserves has decreased drastically, dropping from $5 million in 2021 to only $300,000 for the 2022-23 budget.
Of the revenues that make up the budget, Magara said about $24.8 million of the district’s money is coming from state aid, primarily Foundation Aid. The Native American tuition and transportation contracts make up about $12.39 million, a 55% increase from the current year. However, Impact Aid has been cut in half, reduced by more than $6.6 million to $5.7 million for the upcoming year. Other funds include $4.1 million from various reserves and miscellaneous accounts.
“The more money we spend, the more money we get,” Magara said of the Native American tuition increases. “As our budget increases, our cost for tuition increases, we get more money.”
Many new staff members are expected to be hired in the coming months with nine vacant or replacement positions including some retirements as well as 21 newly created positions, Magara said. Some of the new positions include four teachers, eight teaching assistants and various support staff.
“These are positions that the principals and supervisors are actively trying to pursue,” said district superintendent Robert Breidenstein. “These are viable and open positions. We haven’t, since 2011, laid any staff members off.”
ALSO ON the ballot May 17 will be the opportunity for voters to approve the next $21.5 million phase of the district’s ongoing capital project.
A majority of Phase 4 pertains to athletic site improvements on the Iroquois Drive campus, Breidenstein explained, most notably a new multi-purpose track and field, new tennis courts, a new turf softball field and renovations to the athletic grounds and support buildings.
Additionally, two open Board of Education seats are up for election — one previously held by Barb Sande that has not been filled since her recent resignation and one held by interim board member Jessica Crouse, who does not plan to seek election to the board proper.
The regular district budget vote, Phase 4 capital project referendum and school board elections are noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in the high school gym.