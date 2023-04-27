SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District officially began the process of seeking exemption from New York State’s ban on Native American names and imagery in public school logos, mascots and nicknames.
Board of Education members voted Tuesday to authorize Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, to seek and accept approval from the Seneca Nation for the continued use of the district’s logo of a Seneca male and identifying as the Warriors.
Beehler said any district that seeks permission to continue using an Indigenous logo, mascot or nickname must do so from a federally recognized tribe in New York state. He said the process with the Seneca Nation would likely take a few weeks before a decision is made.
In addition to district-led input sessions and data gathering, Beehler said the student government also conducted a series of surveys with students beginning in January to compile thoughts on feelings on the topic from the student body’s perspective.
In a video message to the school board, student government members said a majority of students want to keep the Warriors logo and nickname. Although they put extra time into evaluating those responses supporting the changes, student body members said they did not find sufficient evidence or support “to validate pursuing any alterations to the logo or term ‘Warrior.’”
Throughout this process that began with a memo from the state Education Department in November 2022, Beehler said the district supported both the Seneca Nation and the state’s stances on instituting a change from insensitive or inappropriate names and imagery. But with the district’s unique history with the Senecas and location on the Allegany Territory, he said the district believes there is precedent for an exemption for Salamanca.
Beehler said a majority of the feedback received during a series of four public forums and from other avenues during the ensuing months was in support of keeping the current logo and identity.
Some of the reasons given for wanting to change were concern over “Warrior” being associated with war and violence; lack of equity among the population since the logo depicts a Seneca male and not all Salamanca students identify as male or Seneca; and a form of cultural appropriation as well as disrespectful to Seneca women.
“We know that stereotypes are harmful,” Beehler said. “Specific to Native Americans (are harmful) mascots depicting Native Americans as a thing of the past and that Native Americans are violent, and that violent nature was used to justice genocide.
“What is clear,” he continued, “is that our Native American Curriculum Team will be working hard to educate our students and community, as well as students and communities across the state, that Native Americans are still here and are active and valuable members of contemporary America.”