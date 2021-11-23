Salamanca area's Tree of Hope Christmas trees in place

SALAMANCA — The Tree of Hope Christmas trees have all been placed in Salamanca and surrounding area businesses for an 11th year.
More than 200 area youngsters will receive Christmas gifts of clothes and toys this year as a result of the Tree of Hope campaign, a Pay It Forward endeavor initiated by Salamanca businessman Tim Jackson.
The trees each have 10 tags for boys and 10 tags for girls on them with the names, ages, sizes and type of toy the children participating in the program would like. Jackson said tags on some trees went quickly and other tags were added.
“We’ve got trees in almost every business in Salamanca — including 7-foot trees in the Parkview and Save-a-Lot grocery stores,” Jackson said in an interview Monday.
Besides Salamanca, smaller Christmas trees with tags can be found in businesses in Little Valley, Cattaraugus, Limestone, Vandalia, Napoli and Steamburg, Jackson said. The trees started going out about two weeks ago. The areas served by the Tree of Hope program include: the Salamanca area, Little Valley, Cattaraugus, Great Valley, Kill Buck, Sawmill, Bucktooth, Napoli, Steamburg, Limestone, Carrollton and Vandalia.
After people buy items for one of the children, the gifts are returned to the business where the tree was located. Volunteers from Tree of Hope pick up the toys when notified by the business owner, Jackson said.
“We take the gifts to the Senior Center where we store and wrap them,” he said. Participating families will pick up the gifts on Dec. 22. Food boxes will also be distributed to participating families.
Signs advertising the Tree of Hope program can be seen in most participating businesses.
Families in need of assistance with Christmas for their children were alerted through flyers at Parkview and Save-a-Lot, as well as in other local businesses earlier this month, Jackson said.
The current Tree of Hope program started 11 years ago as Secret Santa with Jackson and Mike “Smitty” Smith when radio station WGWE was launched.
After a few years, it evolved into the current program where local people buy clothing and toys for area children through Tree of Hope, Jackson said.