With social distancing practices still in place with school budget elections coming up, area districts have mailed out absentee ballots to their residents with the proposed budget and any candidates running for Board of Education open seats.
Per New York state guidelines, filled-out ballots must return to their districts by June 9 when the totals will be tallied and the school boards accept results for budgets and new board members alike.
Salamanca
The school board will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the $43.54 million spending plan for the 2020-21 school year. The proposed budget would be an increase of $1,118,792 over the current budget.
Additionally, there would be no increase in the tax levy, which remains flat at $250,000.
Major changes in the budget include a $120,000 increase in safety and security funds and an overall increase in instructional program by $1.5 million. Major decreases can be seen in the Board of Education, down $26,000, and pupil transportation, down $70,000. Total debt services are down about $1.5 million.
Running for one open seat on the Board of Education is incumbent Kerry John, who would serve a five-year term.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley
The school board was expected to approve a $25.51 million spending plan for the 2020-21 school year at its regular meeting Tuesday. The proposed budget would be an $832,535 increase over the current budget.
Additionally, there would be no increase in the tax levy, which remains flat at about $4,928,000.
Major increases to the budget include about $432,000 in special education, about $294,000 in computers and $73,725 in retirement, insurance and benefits. Major decreases to the budget include $93,535 less in regular programming and salaries and about $149,000 less in pupil transportation.
Running for three open seats on the Board of Education are Robert Forster, Jim McDonnell and Benjamin Stoll. Two full terms are for three years and the third is to fill a vacant seat that expires in one year. The seats are at-large, so the candidate with the third-highest number of votes will receive the one-year term.
Ellicottville
The school board was expected to approve a $13.217 million spending plan for the 2020-21 school year at its regular meeting Tuesday. The proposed budget would be a $144,045 increase over the current budget.
Additionally, there would be an increase in the tax levy by about $293,000, with the total tax levy at about $7.973 million.
Major increases to Ellicottville’s proposed budget include the purchase of a mini-van to transport students, special education expenses and required contributions to retirements. Major decreases are in supplies, debt payments, workers’ compensation and utilities.
Running for one open seat on the Board of Education is Karl W. Northrup, who would serve for a five-year term.
Randolph
The school board was expected to approve a $20.19 million spending plan for the 2020-21 school year at its regular meeting Tuesday. The proposed budget would be a $169,000 increase over the current budget.
Additionally, there would be no increase in the tax levy, which remains flat at about $4.61 million.
Major increases to the budget include $48,213 more in staffing, $100,000 added to the transfer to special aid and $386,850 in transfer to the reserve funds. Major decreases include $180,932 less in program support, $68,633 less in instruction and $86,751 less in program benefits.
Running for two open seats on the Board of Education are two incumbents, David A. Adams and Louise Boutwell, who would each serve a three-year term.