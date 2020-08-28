SALAMANCA — Recent graduates from Salamanca High School and other area districts received awards from scholarship funds managed by the Salamanca chapter of the Kiwanis Club.
Salamanca graduate Kohl Ambuske received the John Clarke Business Award and Gilbert Krause Music Award. He will attend Niagara University and major in Computer and Information Sciences (CIS).
Ambuske said his membership in Key Club taught him to always look to make a difference in homes, schools and community. He said it’s always important to do community service because it creates a better environment for everyone around you.
Salamanca graduate Justin Blakesslee received the Carl Zaprowski Journalism Award. He will attend SUNY Geneseo to study Biology with hopes of becoming a veterinarian or a teacher.
Blakesslee said his favorite memory of Key Club is doing community service and making memories with some of his best friends. He said community service isn’t just about doing work for the benefit of the community, but an obligation that should be enjoyed with the hope of putting smiles on the community’s faces. He said it is spreading a positive impact on the community and individuals around you.
Salamanca graduate Emily Johns received the William O. Valent Teaching Award. She will be going into the workforce.
Johns said her favorite memory of Key Club is participating in the Fall Rally. She said community service means a lot to her because she knows how it feels to need help, but once you realize you have a community or family to help you, it’s nice and it’s nice to get back.
Salamanca graduate Liam Long received the Ned Fenton Retail Award. He will attend St. Bonaventure University and major in Physical Education.
Long said his membership in the Kiwanis Club sponsored Key Club taught him about how much a community can thrive just by doing little things. He said it is important for him to do community service because it’s fun and it helps a community come together.
Randolph graduate Jillian Stahley received the Don Rychnowski Community Service scholarship. She will be attending Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., majoring in Intelligence services
Some of the community service projects Stahley participated in include the Cystic Fibrosis Walk, Randolph and Little Valley’s Community Cupboard and Salamanca’s Turkey Give Away.
Ellicottville graduate Megan Stuve received the Salamanca Kiwanis Community Service Award. She will be attending JCC for two years and then transferring to St. Bonaventure, majoring in Environmental Sciences and Criminal Justice.
Some of the community service projects Stuve participated in include the Ellicottville Central School PTO Dime Carnival, BOCES Winter Carnival and Ellicottville Sports Boosters Fall Fest Parking and Concession Stand.