Salamanca applying for $150K grant for Center St. reconstruction

SALAMANCA — A proposal to reconstruct Center Street from the Southern Tier Extension Rail Line tracks north to the city line is hoping $150,000 in federal funds can make the project a reality.
The Common Council Wednesday authorized submission of a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Street and Roads 4 All grant for the planning and development of the reconstruction of the main thoroughfare in the city’s west end.
“This is that space of road that we’ve been talking about for quite some time,” Sandi Brundage, grant administrator, told the council. “(The grant) is due July 10, but the sooner it’s done, the better.”
The $150,000 would be used for only the planning and development portion of the project with the federal share totalling $120,000 and the city required to make a $30,000 local match.
“I believe the grant announcements will be in the fall if we were to get it,” Brundage said. “We already have some quotes so we have an idea of what engineering costs would be. But I also think we need to put in some contingency funds since costs keep rising.”
That section of the Center Street measures about 2,400 feet, or 4,800 feet per lane, which is roughly 0.9 miles of construction needed. Salamanca Department of Public Works crews last paved Center Street in 2012.
SUPPORT FOR local animals was also granted by the council in two other resolutions approved Wednesday.
The council first authorized Empire Animal Rescue Society (E.A.R.S.) and Dr. Jennifer Graf, of Cowlesville, to hold a mobile spay/neuter clinic Friday at the rear of the municipal building.
Dr. Graf has worked with other agencies in the region and recognizes the need in Salamanca for basic vet care, including emergency spay and neuter surgeries.
“This is just going to be a trial run. E.A.R.S. is just bringing their cats and dogs to see if it’s something that’s feasible or workable,” said councilman Barry Smith, R-Ward 3. “Then maybe in the next month or two they can start offering help to the public so that more people have access to these clinics.”
Smith said the decision to hold the clinic at the municipal building was the proximity to the police and fire departments in case of any unexpected medical emergencies.
In addition to spay and neuter services, Smith said these clinics could also offer shots and vaccines for animals to help out those who can’t make it to a vet. He said this will save E.A.R.S. thousands of dollars, cutting trips to an animal hospital in Buffalo from three tips a week to one.
“It doesn’t cost the city anything,” he added. “All we’re providing is a little bit of electricity and parking spaces.”
The council also authorized advertising for a part-time dog caretaker position, paid at hourly minimum wage as needed and not to exceed 20 hours per week, to assist the city’s dog control officer in care of dogs seized for the required five-day hold at the municipal building.