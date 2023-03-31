SALAMANCA — Throughout the month of March, fourth-graders at Seneca Intermediate School have been learning all about Native American history.
A Social Studies standard for the grade is to learn about Native American groups that inhabit New York state.
In ELA studies, students read the novel “Eagle Song” by Joseph Bruchac about a student who is Mohawk and moves to New York City. In this novel, the main character teaches his classmates about his culture.
To pair with this novel, fourth-graders have been working with Gabriele Papa from the Native American Curriculum team to learn more about the history of the Haudenosaunee. She came to classrooms to teach students lessons to help them better understand the book and set up a storyteller who came on several different occasions to share stories with the grade.
At the end of the month, Bruchac came to Seneca Intermediate School with his son Jesse and talked to students about becoming authors. They shared Abenaki stories, and Jesse spoke Abenaki for the students and they shared songs with them.
At the end of the school year, the fourth grade classes will visit the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum.