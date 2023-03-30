Salamanca 2nd graders compete in Math March Madness

SALAMANCA — Students at Prospect Elementary School put their addition and subtraction skills to the test this past month with the return of Math March Madness.
During the month, 24 second-graders demonstrated their math prowess through a series of various problems, working their way through an NCAA basketball-style bracket with Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and Final Four groupings.
Grady Weezorak was named the Math March Madness Champion, defeating Parker Scott. Jaxon Quigley and Erienelis Sadler were knocked out in the Final Four match-ups.
All four students, joined by their families, were recognized at Tuesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
Second grade teacher Kelly Coustenis told the board the school had previously done Math March Madness before the coronavirus pandemic and brought it back for the first time this year.
“We’re glad that we did because the kids had a great time, and the teachers had a great time,” she said. “It really created a lot of excitement in our building for a few weeks.”
A large bracket was displayed on a Prospect Elementary building wall near the art room so all the students could see how the competition progressed throughout the month, Coustenis said. She said it also created a buzz of excitement in the other grades – even some teachers.
“We had old teachers come to the students and tell them how proud they are of them and tracked how far they went,” she said. “It was a pretty good visual for everybody in the school to see.”
The 24 contestants first completed a worksheet individually with the top 16 scorers earning a spot on the bracket, Coustenis said. Ties went to whomever finished the worksheet fastest. The Sweet Sixteen also completed a worksheet individually with the top eight scorers moving on.
For the Elite Eight through to the championship match, all second-grade student sat in the cafetorium and watched the students go head-to-head. Coustenis said the types of questions became more difficult to solve quickly at each new level, but the students didn’t give up.
“During this part of the competition there was a lot of pressure, and the kids rose to the occasion,” she said.
Coustenis said the entire competition was valuable not only for strengthening their math skills but social skills as well — how to be a good winner or loser, how to be a good sport and how to act under pressure.
“They all had great sportsmanship, they all shook hands afterwards, so it was really good to see the sportsmanship they displayed,” she said.
Coustenis said a spelling bee is also in the works for May and they hope to bring those student finalists to another presentation at that time.
The rest of the 24 participants are: Draya Brown, Royce Brown, Ellie Camden, Ryleigh Campbell, Scarlett Crane, Dasha Dowdy, Cassius George, Nevaeh Hardy, Drew Hayes, Dazarrious John, Dahlia Maybee, Cooper Perkins, Frank Quattrone, Blaze Reardon, Evalynn Redeye, Veda Reed, Sterling Sage, Ben Stahlman, Jonathan Waterman and Charleigh White.