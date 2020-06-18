OLEAN — Temperature checks, small groups and lots of space will be the hallmarks of the 2020 summer youth recreation program in Olean.
Kris Shewairy, head of the city’s Youth and Rec department, told the Times Herald that families of children ages 6 to 12 will get a full rundown of safety precautions as they register their kids for the five-week program starting July 1.
“It’s not going to be your normal summer by any stretch, but we’re still going to try to make it fun for the kids,” Shewairy said.
Pre-registration will be held from 3-6 p.m. today and Friday, as well as daily from June 22 to 26 at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.. Parents and guardians can also sign their children up from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and June 27.
On June 2, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that summer day camps can open as of June 29. The Western New York region is in Phase 3 of the New York Forward reopening plan, with the region expected to enter Phase 4 on June 30.
Up to 50 youths may participate in each session — running Monday through Friday from July 1 to Aug. 7, except on July 3. The sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge, but attendance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We’re following CDC and state requirements for summer day camps,” Shewairy said.
The temperatures of every child and staff member will be checked daily, and those with fevers will be sent home. In addition, children will remain in the same group for the entire session, with the same two staff interacting with them. Other requirements include limiting contact between the groups and non-essential visitation, and designated areas for pick-ups and deliveries. Limits on sharing objects, like sports equipment and arts and crafts materials, will be in place, as well as limits on gatherings as mundane as how many children can use the restrooms at a given time.
Families that register their children will be given a printout of the safety measures at registration, as well as lists of daily activities.
“That way they have that information so they can read through it and understand what we’re doing,” Shewairy said.
The guidelines may also be found at ocfs.ny.gov/main/news/2020/COVID-2020Jun08-Day-Camp-Summary.pdf.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with media reports, the city website at www.cityofolean.org, and the Youth and Rec Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OleanYouthRec, and and Twitter pages for updates as the situation changes.
The city will have access to the Olean City School District tennis courts on North First Street as of July 6, he added, giving an option for tennis clinics for youth.
“All of the activities other than tennis will be run out of the William O. Smith Recreation Center,” Shewairy said. “We will utilize the William O. Smith Recreation Center, War Vets Park and Bradner Stadium so we can spread the kids out.”
“We may be adding some more activities,” he said, with the much-loved bowling and miniature golf at Good Times of Olean eyed as a possibility.
There will be some special events, Shewairy said, but the details are still being worked out due to the late arrival of guidelines from the state. However, some annual events will not be held.
“There will be no kids’ carnival this year,” he said, while other events that normally bring in large crowds will also not be run.
And while city playground equipment continues to remain off-limits, Shewairy said the city is working through state guidelines to get the equipment back open this summer.
IN ADDITION, Shewiary said there are efforts being made to reopen the John J. Ash Community Center for seniors in Phase 4 of reopening.
“We don’t want to forget our seniors,” he said.
On Tuesday, city officials reported they also hope to have the Franchot Park wading pool open in July, but plan to keep the municipal pool at the rec center closed due to staffing and safety concerns.