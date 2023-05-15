OLEAN — As the weather warms up and kids head outdoors to enjoy summertime activities, Safe Kids Southern Tier New York reminds parents and caregivers to ensure their children wear properly fitted bicycle helmets whenever they ride bikes or participate in other wheeled sports.
According to Sydney Beeman, Southern Tier Health Care System's Safe Kids Program coordinator, "A helmet is the single most effective way to prevent head injury resulting from a bicycle crash. So many children still do not wear them in the Southern Tier of New York. We have a simple saying: 'Use your head. Wear a helmet.'"
To promote bike safety and reduce the risk of head injuries, the initiative is thrilled to announce our fourth annual Safe Summer Bike Helmet program in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties. As part of this program, local EMS agencies will distribute free bicycle helmets to children if they are seen riding without one or be rewarded with a $5 Amazon gift card if they are seen wearing a helmet.
"We want to make sure that every child has access to a helmet and knows how to wear it properly," said Beeman. "Join us in promoting bike safety by spreading the word about the importance of wearing helmets and participating in our Safe Summer Bike Helmet program,"
If your child needs a helmet, please contact safekids@sthcs.org or (716) 372-0614. For more safety information, visit www.safekids.org.