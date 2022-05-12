LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley United Methodist Church is hosting a six-hour AARP Smart Driver Safety Program on May 17 and May 19.
Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 109 Court St. Cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members, payable by check or money order. Participants are reminded to bring their driver’s license and AARP card if a member.
Participants may be eligible for insurance premium and driver’s license points reduction. To register or for more information, call 938-6247.