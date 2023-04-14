LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars post is hosting a six-hour AARP Smart Driver Program on April 25 and 26.
Classes will be held 6-9 p.m. each day at the VFW, 5460 Route 353. Cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Participants must attend both sessions to receive credit for the course.
Drivers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Course participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premium and a reduction of up to four points on their driving record. For further information or to register, call (716) 938-6247.