OLEAN — The City of Olean Department of Public Works Water Distribution Division made an emergency repair of a water main in the 100 block of South Barry Street on Friday.
The work required South Barry to be shut down to traffic along Lincoln Park between East State and South streets. Motorists were required to take an alternate route.
Repairs began Friday morning and continued into the afternoon. No disruption of water service to properties was expected.
Call the water office at (716) 376-5657 for more information.