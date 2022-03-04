KYIV, Ukraine (TNS) — Russian forces pressed their offensive against key Ukrainian cities Friday in a heavy bombing and shelling campaign that has led to a ballooning humanitarian disaster, spurred an astonishing exodus of people and raised fears of a wider calamity after Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant was set ablaze.
In urgent meetings of U.S. and European leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the commander of NATO confirmed Russia was attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs, a munition outlawed by more than 120 countries. But NATO also rejected Ukraine’s pleas to establish a no-fly zone over the battered country.
“Unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, this may not be over soon,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said, emerging grim-faced from the meetings.
Pentagon officials expressed special alarm over Russia’s attack and capture of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and said it remains unclear how Moscow plans to use the facility. At the minimum, the Russians could cut off the electricity that the plant supplies to much of Ukraine, a senior official said.
“Using combat power to try to take a nuclear power plant over ... it just underscores the recklessness of this Russian invasion,” the official said, briefing reporters in Washington on condition of anonymity.
Authorities said Friday morning that local firefighters had extinguished the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in the southeastern city of Enerhodar and that there had been no release of radioactive material. The facility has been seized by Russian forces, officials said, but its local staff continues to operate the plant and is inspecting it for damage.
None of the site’s six reactors — only one of which was in use, at about 60% capacity — was damaged, said Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Geneva.
But the strike on the plant, which sparked immediate concern over a Chernobyl-like disaster, with radioactive clouds drifting over the rest of Europe, demonstrated anew the war’s potential for terrifying effects far outside Ukraine’s borders. Norway’s leader called the shelling of Zaporizhzhia “in line with madness.”
And Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, warned an emergency session of the Security Council that Russia could make use of any of the other nuclear power plants scattered around Ukraine as pawns in the war.
In an emotional video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for a stop to the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and for a Western-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine to forestall any other strikes on sensitive infrastructure. Ukraine is home to four nuclear power plants.
“Only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops,” said Zelenskyy, who fielded a flurry of worried calls from President Joe Biden and other world leaders. “Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station.”
His comments came as Russian troops strengthened their grip on Ukraine’s south in a bid to choke off access to the Black and Azov seas and establish control over a swath of land pushing up against Moldova and NATO member Romania to the west. The city of Kherson has fallen, and the strategic port of Mariupol has come under constant shelling, with hundreds of residents feared dead, basic services disrupted and supplies cut off.
The mayor of Mykolaiv, west of Kherson, said Friday that his city remained under Ukrainian control “for now.”
“Russian troops are on the outskirts of the city,” Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said in a telephone interview with the Los Angeles Times. They moved in from the north, having pressed from the Crimean Peninsula that Russia illegally annexed eight years ago. “They destroyed people’s homes, schools and other civilian infrastructure,” the mayor said.
An adviser to Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have also repelled an assault on the strategic port city of Odessa, The Associated Press reported. Shelling continued in Kyiv, the capital, and Kharkiv, the nation’s second-most populous city, in the northeast.
The United Nations says 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine in the last nine days — about 3% of the country’s population. Thousands of refugees are arriving by the hour in neighboring Poland and Hungary.
On Friday, the U.N. Human Rights Council voted to investigate allegations of Russian abuses in Ukraine, following a similar move by prosecutors at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies that his troops have targeted civilians. Instead, the Kremlin has accused Ukrainian forces of using residents as human shields.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the attack on Zaporizhzhia showed “the recklessness of this war.” At the same time, he said the trans-Atlantic alliance would not deploy planes over Ukrainian airspace to establish a no-fly zone or put troops on the ground in Ukraine, in order to avoid a greater confrontation with Moscow.
But he did confirm Russia’s use of cluster bombs — a potential war crime because the bombs are made of numerous smaller explosives that are indiscriminate in who they kill and maim. Neither Russia nor the U.S. signed onto the international convention that bans the munition, and neither has Ukraine. But Ukraine has already stated an eagerness to cooperate with the International Criminal Court, which is investigating potential war crimes even though it is not a signatory to that body either.
“We call on President Putin to stop this war immediately, withdraw all his forces from Ukraine without conditions and engage in genuine diplomacy now,” Stoltenberg said after a meeting of member nations’ foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Blinken echoed that demand, saying that Putin’s “war of choice” undermined fundamental principles of self-determination and democracy.
“We’re past the time of spheres of influence where one country subjugates its neighbors to its will,” Blinken said.