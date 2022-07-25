RUSHFORD — Rushford Lake fans are expected to have a DAM fine day this coming Saturday.
The Rushford Lake Recreation District will host its annual board elections and several fundraisers to support further operations of the lake and its dam as part of the DAM Day festivities.
Visitors will get a rare chance to see the inner workings of the 93-year-old Caneadea Dam which impounds the lake. Commissioner Bob Panter will lead the tour groups down the tram to the top of the wall holding back the 585-acre lake from rushing down the Genesee River Valley. Breathtaking sights along the gorge and details about the inner workings of the facility are in store for visitors, officials reported. Tours, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., are $50 for adults and free for accompanied children under 12.
The artificial lake was created in the 1920s as Rochester Gas and Electric built the Caneadea Dam in order to control water flows along the Genesee River for hydroelectric power plants in Rochester. The lake and dam names were chosen as compromises between Rushford and Caneadea residents who sought to have both named after their towns. As the demand for water control for power diminished, RG&E moved to abandon the facility.
On April 21, 1981, the RLRD was founded, taking over dam and lake maintenance thanks to an act of the state Legislature.
From 9-10:30 a.m., a free children’s reading bingo game will be held at Balcom Beach.
For boaters, the Jam on the Dam from 1:30 to 3 p.m. will bring band music to the dam. Boaters are encouraged to come over, drop an anchor and listen to the free concert. The Balcom Beach area provides a trailered boat launch, ideal for recreational and fishing boats. Daily user fees are $10 for fishing boats under 25 hp, and $40 for runabouts, personal water craft or pontoon boats.
An Italian-themed a’more banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. The BYOB event, at $60 each, includes dinner, hors d’oeuvres, basket raffles, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and dancing under the stars with DJ.
Preregistration is required for tours and the banquet. Mail check made out to C.R.C.F. to RLLA, PO Box 103, Rushford, N.Y., 14777. For more information, call (585) 437-2017.