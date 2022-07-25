Caneadea Dam

Tours of the Caneadea Dam at Rushford Lake will give a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the facility on Saturday, Rushford Lake Recreation District officials reported.

 Courtesy I LOVE NY

RUSHFORD — Rushford Lake fans are expected to have a DAM fine day this coming Saturday.

The Rushford Lake Recreation District will host its annual board elections and several fundraisers to support further operations of the lake and its dam as part of the DAM Day festivities.

