RUSHFORD — The town’s Labor Day celebrations may have fallen victim to COVID-19 precautions, but the holiday will still have an explosive observance.
Fireworks will be touched off on Sept. 5 — the Saturday before Labor Day — in Rushford for the 112th annual celebration of workers, the Rushford Labor Day Corp. reported Monday.
“The Labor Day Committee along with the Skylighters of NY, wish to especially honor the essential laborers and health care workers,” RLDC officials said in a press release.
The fireworks will be set off south of the hamlet of Rushford, officials added, with an expected start of 9 p.m. A rain date of Labor Day has been set.
In June, the Rushford Labor Day Corp. announced that this year’s festivities would be canceled. In July, the Rushford Fire Department called off the annual demolition derby held during the weekend.
The event has for many years been organized by the nonprofit RLDC. In other years, the event has been a four-day series of events centered on the Labor Day grounds west of the hamlet. The annual parade, live music, tractor and horse pulls, rides and other activities for this year have been canceled.