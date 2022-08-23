JAMESTOWN — Recovery Options Made Easy will host its 3rd annual Walk/Run 5K fundraiser, Run 4 Recovery, on Oct. 2 in Jamestown.
The race starts at 9 a.m. and is $25 per person. Participants can register online runsignup.com until Sept. 25. Basket raffles, grand prize drawings of Buffalo Bills tickets, an autographed Kyle Okposo hockey stick, St. Bonaventure University basketball tickets and more will be picked throughout the race.
All proceeds and donations will help fund and sustain Recovery Options Made Easy programs.
Sponsors include Stern Properties, Community Bank, Jamestown Wegmans, Gable Furniture, R&M Restaurant, Upper Edge Consulting, Custom Truck Company, TJ’s Plumbing, Toshiba, Advance 2000, Intandem, National Comedy Center, BIPOC- PEEEEEEK and The Magellan Group.
Recovery Options is a nonprofit, peer-run organization. Programs and services benefit participants in mental health services in 20 counties in the Western New York and Finger Lake regions.
For more information about Recovery Options programs and services or to participate or sponsor the Run 4 Recovery 5K, contact marketing outreach coordinator Katelynn Smith at 532-5508 ext. 1701.