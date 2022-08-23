JAMESTOWN — Recovery Options Made Easy will host its 3rd annual Walk/Run 5K fundraiser, Run 4 Recovery, on Oct. 2 in Jamestown.

The race starts at 9 a.m. and is $25 per person. Participants can register online runsignup.com until Sept. 25. Basket raffles, grand prize drawings of Buffalo Bills tickets, an autographed Kyle Okposo hockey stick, St. Bonaventure University basketball tickets and more will be picked throughout the race.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social