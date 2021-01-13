BUFFALO (AP) — Some Erie County restaurants that had filed a lawsuit against New York state over a coronavirus restriction that bans indoor dining got a preliminary injunction on Wednesday against it being enforced.
State Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak ruled the restaurants could go back to the limited indoor dining rules that went into effect when Gov. Andrew Cuomo designated the county as a “yellow zone” in terms of virus spread, instead of the stricter “orange zone” rules that forbid indoor service.
Nowak said he could not “find evidence that the state had a rational basis to designate portions of Erie County as an orange zone” and that the restaurants would suffer “irreparable harm” without the injunction.
The governor’s office said the ruling was being reviewed.
The parties will have to go back to court to determine if the injunction will become permanent.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus rose by just three people on Tuesday to 8,929. Hospitalizations increased by 281 the day before.
A total of 1,501 people were in intensive care units, up nine, and 924 were intubated, up 15.
Another 165 people died due to the virus on Tuesday, which brings the statewide death toll to 32,175.
New York confirmed 14,577 new cases of the virus yesterday and conducted 196,868 more tests. The state has been finding new cases at the highest levels since the pandemic began in recent weeks, but is also conducting more tests than ever.
The state has now had 1,169,947 confirmed cases of the virus.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday was 7.4%, down from 7.73% the day before. The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate was 7.08% yesterday, down from 7.21% Monday and 7.25% Sunday.