ST. BONAVENTURE — The courage and sacrifices of an Allegany native who gave his life while serving with great distinction in the Global War on Terrorism were honored Saturday with the dedication of the “Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway.”
State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, sponsors of the legislation enacting the designation, were joined at St. Bonaventure University’s Walsh Auditorium by Clemens’ family, friends and members of the community to commemorate the contributions of the Bronze Star recipient.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens, 28, was killed in action by an explosion on Jan. 29, 2004, while on patrol in the Afghan village of Dehe Hendu as his unit was securing a large cache of weapons they had uncovered.
“Staff Sgt. Clemens served his country with honor and distinction," Borrello said. "Now Route 417 in his hometown will stand as a testament to his commitment and selflessness to our great nation."
Borrello noted that as a young college student Clemens enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he excelled as a leader, graduating from the Army’s elite Sniper School and rising to the rank of staff sergeant.
“He served with valor and distinction and ultimately gave his life in defense of freedom," Borrello said. "That kind of heroism deserves to be recognized, not only by us, but by those who follow us. That’s why this dedication is so important. This highway will now serve as a permanent tribute to Staff Sgt. Clemens."
Clemens was the son of William and Candace Clemens of Allegany and the brother of Kristen Keenan and Michelle Rauluk. At the time of his death, he was married to April Robbins Clemens and had a 3-year-old son, Gavin, and a stepdaughter, Alexis Clark.
“It was an honor to sponsor this legislation in the Assembly," Giglio said. "The renaming of Route 417 in the town of Allegany as the Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway is a symbol of our deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by this young soldier and his family. We can never truly repay the debt we owe to Staff Sgt. Clemens, who fought so bravely for the freedom of others, but we will do everything we can to honor his memory.”
Clemens grew up in Allegany and graduated from Allegany Central School in 1993. He was a varsity athlete in football, wrestling and baseball. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.
He attended Alfred State College before enlisting. During eight years of service, Clemens graduated from basic training and airborne training at Fort Benning, Ga., and Jungle Expert Advanced Training in Panama. He was first assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga. Upon graduation from U.S. Army Sniper School, he was assigned as an infantry team and squad leader to Bravo Co., 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum.
During his military service, Staff Sgt. Clemens was twice awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, he also received the Parachutist Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, the Good Conduct Medal with bronze knot clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with “2” Device, U.S. Army Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal – Kosovo Operation, U.S. Army Expert Rifleman Badge, the Valorous Unit Award and the Superior Unit Award.
Borrello also thanked St. Bonaventure University for hosting the event and the New York State Department of Transportation helping to make the dedication possible.