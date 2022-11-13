Clemens honored

Shown from left are Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, April Robbins Clemens, Richard Fontana of the New York State Department of Transportation, Gavin Clemens, state Sen. George Borrello, Candy Clemens and Bill Clemens.

 Provided

ST. BONAVENTURE — The courage and sacrifices of an Allegany native who gave his life while serving with great distinction in the Global War on Terrorism were honored Saturday with the dedication of the “Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway.”

State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, sponsors of the legislation enacting the designation, were joined at St. Bonaventure University’s Walsh Auditorium by  Clemens’ family, friends and members of the community to commemorate the contributions of the Bronze Star recipient. 

Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens

Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social