PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will start Oct. 6 on a Route 6 improvement project in the borough.
PennDOT said the project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately 1 mile of roadway between Hickory Street and Keating Avenue.
The contractor will begin base repairs on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. The terms of the contract prohibit work on the project from interfering with Port Allegany High School's homecoming parade.
The contractor will begin milling and paving operations Oct. 11. Flaggers in the roadway will continue enforcing the alternating traffic pattern for the work, which will take place during daylight hours, roughly 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. All lanes will remain open outside of work hours. PennDOT expects these operations to continue through late October.
Overall work consists of milling and paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement marking and other construction. IA Construction Corp. of Franklin is the contractor for the $1.3 million job.
All work is weather- and schedule-dependent.