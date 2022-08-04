CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday that its Potter County Maintenance Division will close Route 4017 (Sunny Side Road) Aug. 15 and implement a detour using Routes 44 and 1009 (Bell Run Road).
The closure is for maintenance crews to replace the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse near the entrance to the Shinglehouse Assembly Park.
The 12-foot bridge is weight-posted for 15 tons for single and combination vehicles. Replacing the deck surface will allow PennDOT to lift those postings and improve the structure’s overall rating from “poor” to “good.”
PennDOT expects the work to take approximately six weeks. PennDOT’s Potter County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project and may reopen the bridge sooner if work progress allows. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.