CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday that its Potter County Maintenance Division will close Route 4017 (Sunny Side Road) Aug. 15 and implement a detour using Routes 44 and 1009 (Bell Run Road).

The closure is for maintenance crews to replace the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse near the entrance to the Shinglehouse Assembly Park.

