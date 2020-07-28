BRADFORD, Pa. — A Route 246 bridge that spans Baker Run near the village of Rixford in Otto Township, McKean County, will be closed Monday for reconstruction.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said replacing the bridge will remove it from the list of McKean County bridges in poor condition.
This concrete T-beam bridge was originally built in 1925, is 22-feet long and carries an average of almost 1,200 vehicles each day. It will be replaced with a precast box culvert.
PennDOT said a detour will include Route 246, Route 346 and Route 646. The closure and detour are expected to be in place until at least early September.
This project is a cooperative effort between PennDOT McKean County Maintenance and L.C. Whitford Co. of Wellsville, N.Y. The contractor will set the box culvert and perform paving. McKean County Maintenance will perform excavation, site prep, demolition of the existing bridge, backfill, and rock placement.
All work is weather- and schedule-dependent, PennDOT said.
Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around the work zone, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.