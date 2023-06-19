Route 219 repaving projects underway with southbound lane closure

SENECA JUNCTION — Three miles of the southbound lanes of Route 219 — from a mile south of the Seneca Nation territory, across the Allegheny River bridge to Route 417 — were closed Monday as work on a $13.6 million repaving project got underway.
Both northbound and southbound traffic has been shifted to the northbound lanes during this season’s construction. The lanes are divided by Jersey barriers.
The completion date for the project, which includes repaving both the southbound and northbound lanes in the town of Carrollton, is Sept. 30, 2024, according to the New York State Department of Transportation project website.
It is expected that the southbound lanes will be completed this construction season and the northbound lanes will be repaved next year.
Included in the project is guardrail replacement, drainage system repairs as necessary and general bridge repairs to the Allegheny River bridge. That work will include deck, joint, bearing and steel beam ends, fascia and substructure repairs.
There are red/green traffic lights strung up at some intersections along the route, which went live on Monday.