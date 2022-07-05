TURTLEPOINT, Pa. — Locally sourced fresh produce, greenhouse grown plants, hanging baskets, hand-crafted artisan wares, Amish baked goods, homemade soaps and household items are just some of the many items to be sold at the Turtlepoint Farmers Market on Saturday morning at Turtlepoint Park on Route 155.
Every second Saturday of the month, May through October, local vendors meet at the Turtlepoint park to sell freshly grown produce, crafts and other local goods. Produce items sold “are really going to start picking up, now that it’s the growing season,” market organizer Mary Jordan said.
Jordan explained the reason she decided to organize this farmer’s market was primarily to focus on bringing fresh produce to the community of Turtlepoint, and surrounding areas, which are grown and supplied from local communities.
South Kendall Hydroponics will be returning to the July market with their wide variety of hydroponic-grown lettuce.
Vending as a representative of Mindfully Holistic Wellness, an individual will be set up selling mugs, jewelry and hand-created loose leaf teas. The Amish women will also be returning to the July market to provide baked and canned goods, produce and plants. The man who produces repurposed items from barn wood will be present again, as well. He hand-crafts shelves, cutting boards, bird houses and many more items. However, he is not the only vendor to offer wooden creations; there is another who will be offering bowls and other wood-creations.
New to the roster of vendors this July, is Messy Mountain Magic — who makes their own line of hand-made, organic and vegan, soaps, sugar scrubs, bug repellant and even paw balm for the furry family members (pets).
“My dog Gerber loves the paw balm! Especially after going for walks outside on the concrete,” Jordan said.
Although many of the previous vendors of this year’s market keep returning, Jordan warned that some vendors will change from month to month, throughout the summer.
“Vendors change due to prior engagements or family vacations — which is what keeps the market so interesting. There is always a variety of things to choose from,” explained Jordan.
Past vendors, who might return, include a vendor who sells naturally based cleaners utilizing essential oils as well as a woman who sells hand-crafted painted rocks, “which are beautiful,” stated Jordan. Another vendor sells reusable bags crafted from used feed bags and old denim, and a family who sells pumpkins and maple products. There will also be additional vendors.
“Last month, we had a father-daughter duo come with a variety of plants from their greenhouse — They had everything from succulents, to veggie plants and hanging baskets! It was really neat to have them set up and they’ll be back this week too,”Jordan stated.
The market takes place each second Saturday of the month, rain or shine, as the park is equipped with a pavilion, tables and chairs. Setting up and selling products is free at the Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market. Market organizers welcome any individuals who would like to participate.
“Last month was our best market yet! We had so many new vendors stop by and set up! And 75+ visitors,” said Jordan. “All vendors are free to set up and we welcome any new sellers and buyers to stop by!”
To become a vendor or for more information, contact Jordan at (814) 558-1767.