Rotary donation to food pantry

Paula Bernstein (right) Olean Rotary Club president, presents a donation for the Olean Food Pantry to DB Busan, nutrition education and outreach coordinator, in the name of the Crandall family of Crandalls Memorials, who were this year's recipients of the Rotary Service Above Self Award. The food pantry intends to use the Rotary donation for storage improvements.

 Provided

