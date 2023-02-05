OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club and Rotary District 7090 provided $2,000 to the Olean Food Pantry while helping package personal care products for more than 100 people.
Rotarians noted that for 38 million Americans that face hunger, it can be difficult to put food on the table much less buy other necessities. Items like deodorant, soap, toothpaste, feminine products, and disposable diapers and liners for incontinence are not covered by any aid programs at the state or federal level. As such, food pantries often step in to help with such necessities.