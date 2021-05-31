CASTILE (AP) — A specialized police ropes team went down into the Letchworth State Park gorge to rescue a dog with a broken leg, state park police said.
The Labrador retriever, named Achilles, plunged about 150 to 200 feet Sunday afternoon into the gorge in the park near Castile, the park police said in a Facebook post. The dog broke his leg and was stranded.
The Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue team found Achilles, and members including Sgt. Phil Nesbitt and Officer James Marzec made their way down to the dog.
Achilles was taken to a veterinarian. Police said that except for the broken leg and some minor injuries, he was healthy.