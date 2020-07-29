OLEAN — Dr. Christina Roosa was named associate program director of the University at Buffalo’s family residency program at Olean General Hospital.
Roosa has been a member of the family medicine faculty at UB since 2010. In her new role, she will be responsible for the rural track residency program at OGH, ensuring continued improvement of the physicians’ educational experience.
UB’s accredited rural residency in family medicine program offers training in an urban setting followed by 28 months of training in Olean. It is one of the oldest rural training tracks in the country and is one of three in New York state.
Over the last four years, half of the graduates have established medical practices in Olean. Resident physicians work in various hospital settings such as inpatient, intensive care, emergency, surgical services, radiology and obstetrics.
Roosa earned a medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed a family medicine residency at Washington (Pa.) Hospital and a fellowship in surgical obstetrics at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.