The second annual DW Memorial Dice Run officially kicked off Friday evening with with a bike parade starting at Olean Intermediate Middle School on Wayne Street. A police escort took motorcycles, cars, trucks and other participating vehicles through downtown Olean to War Veterans Park. Participants rode by the Olean Municipal Building and Lincoln Park on East State Street on their way to the festivities including food and drinks, live music and a cornhole tournament. The run will go from noon to 10 p.m. today. Rolling begins at War Vets Park at 1 p.m. with the last roll at 6 o’clock. Dice Run attendees will complete all rolls in Olean.

