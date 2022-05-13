OLEAN — Open public roller skating at the William O. Smith Recreation Center begins today, city officials reported.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said Thursday that public skating is set for 5-8 p.m. today and Saturday, as well as May 20 and 21 on the arena floor at the center. The facility is best known for its ice rink, but the ice was thawed in early April, with an expected reopening date of around Labor Day.
First coming to the rec center in the 1970s, roller skating has been left out in the cold until recently. In 2019, the Youth and Rec department acquired rental roller skates thanks to funds from the Spring’s a Rolling In craft show.
“A lot of people enjoy roller skating,” Shewairy said. “We’re just trying to add some more activities.”
Admission is $2 for children and $4 for adults. Skate rentals will be $2, but Shewairy noted only a limited number of rental skates are available. Owners of skates are encouraged to bring their own.
As events allow, skating will become a regular summertime fixture at the arena.
“We’re going to put some more dates in June once we get them figured out,” Shewairy said, working around pre-scheduled events like the June 11 city surplus equipment and bicycle auction.
Roller skating for children as part of the summer Youth and Rec program is also expected to return again this year. In 2019, that program averaged about 25 children a day.
Shewairy noted, however, that as part of the 2022-23 city budget approved in April, fees for public skating sessions are set to rise for Youth and Recreation services. As of June 1, roller skating fees will rise to $3 for children and $5 for adults. Skate rentals will also increase to $3.
For more information and daily updates, follow the Youth and Rec program at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and Twitter @oleanyouthrec.