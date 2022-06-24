ALBANY (TNS) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on Friday, shifting governance over when a pregnancy can be terminated to states, many of which already have laws on the books chipping away at access to abortion or banning it outright.
While New York has some of the strongest abortion protections in the nation, about half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion in the aftermath of Roe's fall, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights think tank.
Twenty-two states, largely in the South and Midwest, already have total or near-total bans set to immediately go into effect now that Roe has been overturned.
New York advocates and abortion providers have warned that the decision will result in a surge in demand for reproductive health services in states that allow abortion, including New York.
States adjacent to New York have robust laws protecting abortion access. Western New York providers, however, anticipate a spillover in patients from Pennsylvania, which is neutral on the issue, and Ohio, where lawmakers have been prepared to fully criminalize abortion in wake of Roe's fall.
As the crush of patients pushes eastward over next several years, New York's women's health infrastructure will need to expand.
To meet the need, an underground network of advocacy groups and providers is already forming to help people gain access to needed reproductive health services and assist with hurdles like transportation, child care, translation services or a place to stay.
The state Legislature did not end up advancing the "reproductive freedom and equity program," which would have provided about $50 million annually to the state Department of Health to fund grants to abortion providers and to nonprofits that assist people in accessing abortion care.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on May 10 announced the state would invest an additional $35 million to directly support abortion providers in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision.
Hochul also directed the Department of Health to create a $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund for abortion providers in order to expand capacity and increase access for patients seeking abortion care in New York. The governor also announced $10 million for reproductive health care centers to access security grants through the Division of Criminal Justice Services to help ensure the safety of the providers giving aa2this care.
A recent Siena College Research Institute poll shows that New Yorkers overwhelming support abortion rights, with 63% saying they would support increased legal protections for those seeking to have the procedure in the state. Some 60% wanted the Supreme Court to keep the federal right to choose in place and declare Mississippi’s abortion law unconstitutional.
While Congress has the power to pass a law allowing abortion nationally, advocates, noting the political gridlock in Washington, have little faith it will happen.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called it "a devastating day for all Americans" and promised Democrats would fight to eliminate the filibuster and enshrine reproductive freedom into law.
"Today, more than half of the American population became second-class citizens, stripped of their constitutional right to privacy and bodily autonomy, regardless of where they live," Gillibrand said.
Catholic Bishops of New York State, which vociferously opposed the expansion of abortion rights in New York, hailed the Supreme Court decision as a victory in a statement Friday.
"We must remember that this is a judicial victory, not a cultural one," reads the statement, signed by Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Albany's Rev. Edward B. Scharfenberger and others. "The culture remains deeply divided on the issue, which will be evidenced by the patchwork of state statutes pertaining to abortion across the country. To change the culture and build a culture of life, we need to enact family-friendly policies that welcome children, support mothers, cherish families and empower them to thrive ... we rededicate ourselves to helping every expectant mother to carry her baby to term."
The Supreme Court decision has raised concerns that the courts may be used to overturn or dilute other longstanding protections.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion on abortion, said the court should also consider looking at the cases of Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell, which afforded the rights and protections to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.
State lawmakers, in anticipation that the ruling could roll back a host of rights, were considering passing a constitutional amendment that could enshrine not only the right to abortion in New York but also protection of issues like same-sex or interracial marriage.
The "Equality Amendment" would be intended to prohibit discrimination based on someone's race, ethnicity, national origin, disability and sex, which would also include pregnancy outcomes, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.
The state constitutional protections would instead be harbored under a legal framework around equality instead of privacy, the long-held standard used to uphold abortion rights that was now found to be faulty by the Supreme Court.
Elected officials were unable to come to an agreement on the legal wording for the constitutional amendment before the end of the scheduled legislative session earlier this month.
A debate had remained on to what extent it would interfere with the state's religious rights, something advocates said it would clearly not and detractors adamantly said would.
The Legislature's lack of action was a show of "significant political cowardice for no apparent reason,” according to Katharine Bodde, an assistant director specializing in gender equality and reproductive rights at the New York Civil Liberties Union.
State Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, who was sponsoring the bill, told the Times Union earlier this month the Legislature "flunked" its objective in passing the amendment. She said she would be eager to come back to Albany to address it, if the issues over the language could be settled and agreed upon by the leaders of the state Senate and Assembly.
There is a time clock around how soon the Legislature would need to act if it wanted to send the "Equality Amendment" to voters as soon as possible.
The latest date for lawmakers to vote on language for the constitutional amendment to have a chance to get it onto the 2024 ballot, a presidential election year with a high turnout for the deep blue state, would be Aug. 10.
Lawmakers could bring forward an amendment after being called back by the governor for an extraordinary session to address the Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry of firearms, although the state's Democratic leaders did not indicate Friday any movement or plans on that issue. They are expected to return to Albany as early as next week.
A 2019 law signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo protects the right to an abortion, but it did not alter the state's constitution or change the legal standard it would be tested under. Only voters at the ballot box can amend the state Constitution.
