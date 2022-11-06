WELLSVILLE — The late '60s and early '70s can’t be called the start of rock 'n’ roll, but in Wellsville it was a golden era when dozens of young men and a few women took their tambourines, guitars and their drum sets and made memorable music and good times.

Many of those musicians are still around and continue to find their way onto stages in bars and clubs, on lawns and in gazebos on Saturday nights as they cruise into their golden years. One of those men is Cort Dunham who has played his guitar in many local bands over the years and with hundreds of other local musicians. Some may recall him playing in the band Wingman or seeing him perform with The 74 Boys at Music on the Lawn.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social