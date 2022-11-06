WELLSVILLE — The late '60s and early '70s can’t be called the start of rock 'n’ roll, but in Wellsville it was a golden era when dozens of young men and a few women took their tambourines, guitars and their drum sets and made memorable music and good times.
Many of those musicians are still around and continue to find their way onto stages in bars and clubs, on lawns and in gazebos on Saturday nights as they cruise into their golden years. One of those men is Cort Dunham who has played his guitar in many local bands over the years and with hundreds of other local musicians. Some may recall him playing in the band Wingman or seeing him perform with The 74 Boys at Music on the Lawn.
Dunham, with the help of another long-time vocalist and harmonica player Rich Shear, will relive those musical glory days on stage at the David A. Howe Library on Wednesday night, starting at 6:30 p.m.
In June, Dunham was a featured speaker for the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society. The talk, in the Monday Club Room was open to the public. It was so crowded, entertaining, and popular, that the TRGHS program organizing committee decided to give him an encore.
“Cort’s talk was fun, very interesting and a treat for both locals and newcomers. It was so entertaining that when we walked out of the library that night, we were already talking about bringing him back,” one of the committee people recalled.
Dunham, who has played in a variety of bands since he was a teenager, produced memories and memorabilia that recollected bands such as the original ZOAR, the Rogues, Peter and the Wolves, Moondance and many more. He has performed with such well-known local musicians as Jim Wonderling, Bob Waterbury, Rick Black, Steve Allen, Mike Jung and Skip Stuck.
“The 1970s were great years for Rock n’ Roll music in Wellsville, but I want to emphasize the people who made it fun and who were the roots of Rock n’ Roll music here,” he said recently.
Wednesday’s program will be a continuation of Dunham’s June program and will emphasize the brotherhood of the musicians as they carved their niche in Rock n’ Roll history.
The public is once again invited to hear the stories, to see the memorabilia and to enjoy the music as they listen to the reminiscences of a Rock n’ Roll music man. The event is free and hosted by the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society.