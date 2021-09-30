OLEAN — The weather is expected to be cool, the leaves will be showing off their colors and the air will smell like autumn when the 13th annual Gem-Mineral-Fossil Show is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Rock City Park at 505 Route 16 South.
Cindy Smith, who owns the historic park with her husband, Dale, said the event will be extra special after a year off due to the pandemic, and because it coincides with their 20th year of their ownership of the park.
“I just can’t believe this is going to be the 20th year” of family ownership of the park. Smith said earlier this week.
Located in the Enchanted Mountains of Cattaraugus County, Rock City Park is often called one of the Eighth Wonders of the World as it is the site of a prehistoric ocean floor comprising the planet’s largest exposure of quartz conglomerate.
Smith said the event will feature a dozen vendors along with hot food vendors and her husband’s delicious hand-pressed apple cider made at the site.
One of their former vendors, the late Tom Ennis who cracked open geodes at the event in the past, died from COVID but will be remembered at the show by his wife who will attend in his stead.
“His wife is continuing his business and she’s going to come to the show,” Smith shared. “We’ve not only owned the park for 20 years, but this is a reunion of our friends and vendors … this is a reunion of rock hounds.
“We’ve had about three families that come every year (in addition) to new vendors we have every year,” she added.
The vendors will include a coinsmith who creates jewelry and articles that incorporate coins into the design; jewelry and homemade baked goods; and certified jewelers with precious and semi-precious gems. Visitors will have the opportunity to view and purchase these items as well as a wide variety of rough, breathtaking mineral and rock specimens, fossils, crystals, beads and mineral-related crafts of all sorts from the show’s vendors.
Smith said the forecast is predicting good weather for the weekend, which will allow visitors to enjoy the 45-minute hike through the park to enjoy the fresh air and sights that include the Bigfoot statue. There is also a gift shop and museum inside the visitors’ center as well as free parking and senior and group discounts at the door.
“It really should be quite spectacular,” Smith said of the show and park.
General admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and under are free. Admission includes the show and access to the park.
For vendor registration contact Smith at (716) 560-8579. Park information, history, directions and general rates can be found at the website www.rockcitypark.com, by phone at 866-404-ROCK or (716) 372-7790.