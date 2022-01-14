ROCHESTER — A 41-year-old Rochester man who swindled more than 1,000 victims out of more than $100 million in a nationwide Ponzi scheme was sentenced Friday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison.
Perry Santillo was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to launder money, according to a news release Friday from U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross' office. In addition to receiving his prison term, Santillo was ordered to pay more than $100 million in restitution.
Between January 2008 and June 2018, Sanillo and Christopher Parris, his business partner, profited off of investment fraud, federal prosecutors said. Between January 2012 and June 19, 2018, Santillo and Parris obtained at least $115.5 million from approximately 1,000 investors, prosecutors said.
Parris was previously convicted for his role in the scheme and is awaiting sentencing.
Santillo and Parris formed a business named Lucian Development in Rochester, prosecutors said. The company raised millions of dollars from investors in Rochester and nationwide by soliciting investments from City Capital Corporation.
In July 2007, Santillo and his partner were informed by Ephren Taylor, the owner of City Capital Corporation, that their investors’ money was gone, prosecutors said. In August of that year, Santillo and his partner acquired the assets and debts of City Capital Corporation, prosecutors said.
The debts of Taylor’s company were significantly greater than the value of the assets, prosecutors said.
Taylor was later convicted of operating a Ponzi scheme.
Santillo and his partner decided not to tell their investors that their money was gone, prosecutors said. Instead, they continued to solicit more money from new investors in an unsuccessful attempt to cover their losses.
In order to entice new investors Santillo and Parris purchased at least 15 businesses across the country, prosecutors said.
Their scheme was able to avoid detection by using large portions of new investments to pay off earlier investors, prosecutors said. The majority of the remaining funds were used to support the partners’ lavish lifestyles and purchase new businesses, they said.
By the time the scheme was collapsing around early 2018, Santillo and Parris had returned around $44.8 million to investors but continued to owe approximately $70.7 million, prosecutors said.